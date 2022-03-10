Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,678 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $107,090,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $76,320,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $62,479,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,652 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE OGN traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 71,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,398. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.85.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 411.54% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

