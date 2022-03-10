OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $746.64 million, a PE ratio of 464.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $909,130.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,270. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

