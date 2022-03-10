Oppenheimer Upgrades Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Outperform

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.63.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

