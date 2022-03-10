OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Holdings Increased by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 83,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in OPKO Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $311,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,450,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OPK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

OPK stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.85. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

OPKO Health Profile (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.