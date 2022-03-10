ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $69.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ONEOK traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $68.51, with a volume of 3256372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.42.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.31%.

About ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

