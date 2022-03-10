ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $67.73. The company had a trading volume of 98,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

