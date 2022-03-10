ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

ONTF has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. ON24 has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.76 million and a PE ratio of -23.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $319,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,450.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in ON24 by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,001 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,331,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ON24 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,929,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,910,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in ON24 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,524,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

