Offshift (XFT) Market Cap Hits $32.82 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Offshift has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $32.82 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.76 or 0.00017164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,309.45 or 0.99799649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00021565 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001937 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.59 or 0.00265527 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars.

