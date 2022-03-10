Ock Hee Kim Buys 33,200 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Stock

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Ock Hee Kim purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $434,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ock Hee Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Ock Hee Kim purchased 6,800 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $88,060.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ock Hee Kim purchased 235 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in OP Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

