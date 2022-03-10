OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Insider Anthony Giordano III Sells 1,767 Shares

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,137 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

