OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) EVP Karthik Sridharan Sells 3,234 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) EVP Karthik Sridharan sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $71,697.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.68. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.89.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 696,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 128,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,177,000 after acquiring an additional 350,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 124,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

