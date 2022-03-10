Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 5.2%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.43 and last traded at $52.49. 1,825,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 26,291,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.
Several research firms have commented on OXY. Bank of America downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.56%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
