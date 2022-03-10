Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 5.2%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.43 and last traded at $52.49. 1,825,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 26,291,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

Several research firms have commented on OXY. Bank of America downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.