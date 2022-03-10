Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 16.90.

Oatly Group stock opened at 5.72 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 5.14 and a 52 week high of 29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

