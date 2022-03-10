Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target Increased to $201.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $176.00 to $201.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OAS. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

OAS opened at $145.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $158.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.02.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. Research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

