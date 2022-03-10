Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Insider Acquires $19,292.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) insider Ashley Pak purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $19,292.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after buying an additional 4,214,368 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,335,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,736 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,562 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,025,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 556,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending (Get Rating)
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.