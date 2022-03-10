Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Insider Acquires $19,292.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) insider Ashley Pak purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $19,292.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after buying an additional 4,214,368 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,335,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,736 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,562 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,025,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 556,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

