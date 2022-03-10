Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.40. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.40%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 644 shares of company stock worth $12,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.