O-I Glass Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,216,000 after purchasing an additional 927,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,619,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after purchasing an additional 248,472 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,832,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 422,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,449 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after buying an additional 180,310 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OI opened at $12.10 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.