NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in NVR were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,343.40.

NVR stock traded down $49.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4,764.44. 823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,300. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,243.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,215.03. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,363.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $76.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

