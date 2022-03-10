Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.61

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 2490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,943 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,270,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,268,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 123,312 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 868,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.