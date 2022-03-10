Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.61

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 2490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
