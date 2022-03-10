NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NuVasive stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

