NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. NuVasive posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. reduced their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $54.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.42. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

