Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.79

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$129.79 and last traded at C$128.98, with a volume of 1869881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$121.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$121.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.30.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$96.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$88.65.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.4300005 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

About Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.