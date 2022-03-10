Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.200-$11.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NTR traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $95.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,273,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.50. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Barclays boosted their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

