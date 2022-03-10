Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $58.34

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.34 and last traded at $59.02, with a volume of 35920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

