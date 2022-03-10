Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Update

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Novo Integrated Sciences stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 million and a PE ratio of -8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

