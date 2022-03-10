Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.82

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.82 and last traded at $69.73, with a volume of 5099147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38). The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,686 shares of company stock worth $2,148,133 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

