Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.82

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.82 and last traded at $69.73, with a volume of 5099147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.72.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.86.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.90.
In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,686 shares of company stock worth $2,148,133 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
