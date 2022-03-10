Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 151.50 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 140.30 ($1.84). Approximately 519,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 568,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.40 ($1.79).
The stock has a market capitalization of £111.31 million and a PE ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 221.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 285.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.95.
About Novacyt (LON:NCYT)
See Also
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.