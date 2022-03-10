Norway Savings Bank Sells 516 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Southern by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after buying an additional 272,410 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

SO stock opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.15. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.53 and a twelve month high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,295 shares of company stock worth $7,437,558. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.