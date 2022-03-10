Norway Savings Bank Sells 280 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $599,081,000 after purchasing an additional 301,672 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Cowen cut their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

