Norway Savings Bank Acquires 325 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. The company has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $45.13.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

