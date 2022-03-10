Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

NOC traded down $2.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $447.13. 28,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,439. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $401.29 and a 200 day moving average of $379.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $295.87 and a 52 week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

