Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NSYS stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nortech Systems has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nortech Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

