Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Down 96.4% in February

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MBTC remained flat at $$10.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 52,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,755. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.03. Nocturne Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,991,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nocturne Acquisition by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,341 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Nocturne Acquisition by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 238,009 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,060,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

