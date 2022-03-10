Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share.

Shares of NINE opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Nine Energy Service has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $146.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.08.

In related news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 414,612 shares of company stock worth $382,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nine Energy Service stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Nine Energy Service at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

