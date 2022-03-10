NFT Index Hits One Day Volume of $10.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, NFT Index has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for $1,634.68 or 0.04167101 BTC on exchanges. NFT Index has a market cap of $3.65 million and $10.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00033824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00103588 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.