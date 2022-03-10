NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Lifted to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.43.

NEE opened at $80.32 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $83.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after buying an additional 135,167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,611,000 after buying an additional 484,081 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

