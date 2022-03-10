NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

NYSE:NEE opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

