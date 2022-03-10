NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Up 11.7%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 9,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 419,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $475.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.16.
NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
