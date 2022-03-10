NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Up 11.7%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 9,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 419,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $475.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in NextDecade by 18.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

