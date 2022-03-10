NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $535.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.67 or 0.00261600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014863 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001281 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000446 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.