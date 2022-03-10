Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Stock Price Down 32.6%

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 32.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.
Newtopia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEWUF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newtopia (NEWUF)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Newtopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.