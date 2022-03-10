Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Stock Price Down 32.6%

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 32.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Get Newtopia alerts:

Newtopia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEWUF)

Newtopia Inc, a health technology company, operates a habit change platform. It offers a personalized habit change platform that focuses on metabolic risk reduction by developing and implementing personalized experiences based on social, behavioral, and genetic information. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newtopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.