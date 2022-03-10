Newton (NEW) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $14.51 million and $167,476.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.27 or 0.06617132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,170.83 or 1.00027723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042024 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.