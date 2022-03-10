Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 117 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,595,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.11. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.