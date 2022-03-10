Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 117 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.
Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,595,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.11. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.
About CVS Health (Get Rating)
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.
