Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 1,586 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,330,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 240,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 227,539 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,758,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of KLIC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 585,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,855. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

