Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,676 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,324,000 after purchasing an additional 729,536 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,371,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,133,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,995,000 after purchasing an additional 527,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,843,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,321. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

