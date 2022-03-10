Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 520,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 158,735 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIPX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,778. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

