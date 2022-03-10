Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 737 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 242,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,838. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.57.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.