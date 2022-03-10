Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the February 13th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newcrest Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NCMGY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.72. 365,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,563. Newcrest Mining has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

