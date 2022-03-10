New York City REIT (NYC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect New York City REIT to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NYC opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25. New York City REIT has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -9.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 18,107.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NYC. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

