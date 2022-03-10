New York City REIT (NYC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect New York City REIT to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE NYC opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25. New York City REIT has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $14.80.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -9.80%.
Several research firms have issued reports on NYC. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
About New York City REIT (Get Rating)
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York City REIT (NYC)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.