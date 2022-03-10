New Gold (TSE:NGD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.12

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.12 and traded as high as C$2.36. New Gold shares last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 2,431,695 shares changing hands.

NGD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.41.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

