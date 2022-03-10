NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NTWK opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.06. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.86.
In other news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About NetSol Technologies (Get Rating)
NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
