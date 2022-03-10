NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NTWK opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.06. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

